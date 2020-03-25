Seungyeon to star in producer Kush's comeback MV & donate her proceeds for rescued dogs

On March 26, singer/actress Seungyeon's label Fate Entertainment confirmed to media outlets, "Han Seungyeon will be starring in Kush's comeback single MV. Instead of receiving pay for her appearance in the MV, it was agreed that her proceeds would be used to donate dog food to a rescued dog shelter."

Reportedly, Kush's upcoming MV for his new single "It Hurts" will star dogs as the main subject, which also influenced Seungyeon's decision to appear in the MV.

Meanwhile, producer/musician Kush was previously indicted and sentenced to a probation period of 4 years for numerous accounts of abusing cocaine, back in 2017. The producer has now decided to return to the music industry after establishing his own agency, Heart Entertainment Inc. He'll be releasing his new single "It Hurts" this March 29.

