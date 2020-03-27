Psy's father purchases a 4.3 Billion KRW ($3.5 million) building, netizens gossip about cult money being the source for purchase

Psy's father Park Won Ho has garnered netizen interest after purchasing a building.

The building's previous owner was Lotte Giants pitcher Song Seung Jun and is located in Sungsudong. It was sold to Park Won Ho this past January 2020 for 4.3 billion KRW (~3.5 million USD). Song Seung Jun had purchased the building in March 2016 for 2.7 billion KRW (~2.2 million USD).

The area in which the building is in is said to be expected to prepare for a big spike in land prices and has buildings that belong to stars such as actor Kwon Sang Woo, Won Bin, Zico, Lee Jung Hyun, and more.





Park Won Ho is the president and founder of a global IT company. Netizens have been buzzing about the purchase, saying:





Psy's representatives have since stated that they have "no comment" regarding Psy's father-in-law's alleged involvement with Shincheonji.