Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 day ago

Psy's father purchases a 4.3 Billion KRW ($3.5 million) building, netizens gossip about cult money being the source for purchase

AKP STAFF

Psy's father Park Won Ho has garnered netizen interest after purchasing a building.

The building's previous owner was Lotte Giants pitcher Song Seung Jun and is located in Sungsudong. It was sold to Park Won Ho this past January 2020 for 4.3 billion KRW (~3.5 million USD). Song Seung Jun had purchased the building in March 2016 for 2.7 billion KRW (~2.2 million USD).

The area in which the building is in is said to be expected to prepare for a big spike in land prices and has buildings that belong to stars such as actor Kwon Sang Woo, Won Bin, Zico, Lee Jung Hyun, and more. 

Park Won Ho is the president and founder of a global IT company. Netizens have been buzzing about the purchase, saying: 


"Why do you think Psy got married to his wife in the first place?"

"Birds of a feather flock together."

"Shincheonji bought a building?"

"Do I really have to read something like this when the country is in this state?"

Psy's representatives have since stated that they have "no comment" regarding Psy's father-in-law's alleged involvement with Shincheonji. 

pink_oracle4,833 pts 1 day ago 1
1 day ago

Wait what? This article is calling him both Psy's father and his father-in-law? It's either one or the other.

9

hiroonakamura366 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

"Why do you think Psy got married to his wife in the first place?"


lol, have people forgotten that PSY comes from a really rich family too? He grew up in Gangnam, after all...

