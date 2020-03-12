14

5

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Netizens shocked over Jung Hyung Don wife's beauty

AKP STAFF

Comedian Jung Hyung Don's wife is shocking netizens with her beauty.

Jung Hyung Don is usually known for his chubby and comedic nature on shows such as 'Infinity Challenge', 'Idol Room', and more. His wife became a headline after past photos she took with TWICE made the news cycle, and she has been long rumored to be a beauty. 

Netizens have been commenting saying: 

"Wow she's really pretty."

"Wait she's actually beautiful."

"TWICE has full styling and the wife has minimal styling but still looks just as good."

"Jung Hyung Don must be proud."  


The two married in 2009 and have two twin daughters.

  1. Jung Hyung Don
6 9,426 Share 74% Upvoted

0

claral607 pts 7 minutes ago 0
7 minutes ago

Why would they be shocked?

"usually known for his chubby and comedic nature" can atract all sorts of women. I will always like someone who makes me smile.

Share

0

jin_sungmin1,759 pts 15 minutes ago 0
15 minutes ago

I thought she was Hani in the first photo

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND