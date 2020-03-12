Netizens shocked over Jung Hyung Don wife's beauty

Comedian Jung Hyung Don's wife is shocking netizens with her beauty.

Jung Hyung Don is usually known for his chubby and comedic nature on shows such as 'Infinity Challenge', 'Idol Room', and more. His wife became a headline after past photos she took with TWICE made the news cycle, and she has been long rumored to be a beauty.

Netizens have been commenting saying:



"Wow she's really pretty."

"Wait she's actually beautiful."

"TWICE has full styling and the wife has minimal styling but still looks just as good."

"Jung Hyung Don must be proud."





The two married in 2009 and have two twin daughters.