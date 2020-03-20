7

7

News
Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 47 minutes ago

Netizens debate if certain idol choreography has gone too far

AKP STAFF

Netizens discussed if the following dance moves for some idols have gone too far.

On an online community forum, netizens shared GIFs of certain choreography to discuss whether some moves were too dangerous for the idols. In a GIF of IZ*ONE's Choi Ye Na, the member plants her knees on the stage floor during the performance for "FIESTA", which allegedly repeats a few times.

Netizens voiced their opinions on how the choreography for that song is generally difficult, and that many of the members' "knees eventually darken" by the end of the performance.

In another GIF, NCT's Taeyong is seen dropping to his knees, again hitting the hard stage floor after a big jump. Many shared that the choreography is "too much," and that most of NCT's choreography including "Cherry Bomb" (NCT 127) and "Black on Black" may be too dangerous for the members.

Other moves that were also considered risky include BTS's "Dionysus" and ITZY's "Dalla Dalla", both of which has the idols suddenly drop their body to the floor.

Some netizen comments include: "My heart always drops whenever Taeyong drops", "Why don't they give them knee pads?", "If I were them, my growth span would have already gone dead", "Isn't that second GIF of Taeyong just begging to have his knees crushed??", "Wow, my waist hurts just by watching it", "I don't find these choreography cool, just hurtful", "That's so crazy T_T my Ye Na", "The choreography for 'FIESTA' only looked easy because the girls dance so lightly, but when I tried it, I thought I was gonna die"

What do you think?

  1. BTS
  2. ITZY
  3. IZ*ONE
  4. misc.
  5. NCT
  6. Taeyong
  7. NCT 127
  8. CHOI YE NA
7 8,661 Share 50% Upvoted

5

Fairytailloverr108 pts 39 minutes ago 0
39 minutes ago

As a dancer you learn ways to fall that won’t hurt you or at least cushion your fall. I will say yena definitely didn’t do it properly but the other ones do not see bad to me. They look more intense but it looks completely safe to me

Share

4

Ginner726 pts 37 minutes ago 0
37 minutes ago

This is hilarious. Drag Queens do way more challenging moves than this ... these idols are TRAINED dancers. They can handle it. (Also, netizens complain when choreos aren’t challenging and they complain when they are? Smh)

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Alice White, allkpop, Big Bang, BLACKPINK, BTS, V, Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, j-hope, SUGA, RM (Rap Monster), EXO, iKON, NCT, TWICE, Wanna One
[PANN] There are so many gay idols ?
53 minutes ago   10   1,146

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND