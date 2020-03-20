Netizens debate if certain idol choreography has gone too far

Netizens discussed if the following dance moves for some idols have gone too far.

On an online community forum, netizens shared GIFs of certain choreography to discuss whether some moves were too dangerous for the idols. In a GIF of IZ*ONE's Choi Ye Na, the member plants her knees on the stage floor during the performance for "FIESTA", which allegedly repeats a few times.

Netizens voiced their opinions on how the choreography for that song is generally difficult, and that many of the members' "knees eventually darken" by the end of the performance.

In another GIF, NCT's Taeyong is seen dropping to his knees, again hitting the hard stage floor after a big jump. Many shared that the choreography is "too much," and that most of NCT's choreography including "Cherry Bomb" (NCT 127) and "Black on Black" may be too dangerous for the members.

Other moves that were also considered risky include BTS's "Dionysus" and ITZY's "Dalla Dalla", both of which has the idols suddenly drop their body to the floor.

Some netizen comments include: "My heart always drops whenever Taeyong drops", "Why don't they give them knee pads?", "If I were them, my growth span would have already gone dead", "Isn't that second GIF of Taeyong just begging to have his knees crushed??", "Wow, my waist hurts just by watching it", "I don't find these choreography cool, just hurtful", "That's so crazy T_T my Ye Na", "The choreography for 'FIESTA' only looked easy because the girls dance so lightly, but when I tried it, I thought I was gonna die"

What do you think?