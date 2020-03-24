22

5

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Netizens can't figure out who the idol in this picture is

AKP STAFF

A recent viral community forum post has got netizens buzzing, guessing about who this idol is and the answer may surprise you!

The post shares the above photo and asks: "Do you guys know who this is?"

Netizens have been throwing out various guesses, saying: 


"Red Velvet's Wendy."

"Taeyeon?"

"Taemin?"

"Song Hye Kyo?"

"Is this Bae Doo Na?"

"I thought it was Kim Jin Woo"

"Twice's Nayeon?"

"Doyoung?"

"I thought this was Wendy..."

"What I thought this was Irene."


Turns out the mystery idol that had people confused was EXO's Suho! Did you guess correctly?

  1. Suho
7 13,574 Share 81% Upvoted

1

Bear274 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

I guess suho immediately tho..

Share

0

episode143 pts 8 minutes ago 0
8 minutes ago

Saw the picture and was like: Thats junmyeon???

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

ATEEZ, Changsub, BamBam, Jooheon, Haechan, Jaehyun, DK, Han, Heechul, Ong Seong Wu, Song Min Ho (Mino)
Male idols who are the definition of chaos
1 hour ago   5   2,451

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND