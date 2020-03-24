Netizens can't figure out who the idol in this picture is

A recent viral community forum post has got netizens buzzing, guessing about who this idol is and the answer may surprise you!
The post shares the above photo and asks: "Do you guys know who this is?"
Netizens have been throwing out various guesses, saying:
"Red Velvet's Wendy."
"Taeyeon?"
"Taemin?"
"Song Hye Kyo?"
"Is this Bae Doo Na?"
"I thought it was Kim Jin Woo"
"Twice's Nayeon?"
"Doyoung?"
"I thought this was Wendy..."
"What I thought this was Irene."
Turns out the mystery idol that had people confused was EXO's Suho! Did you guess correctly?
