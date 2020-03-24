Netizens can't figure out who the idol in this picture is

A recent viral community forum post has got netizens buzzing, guessing about who this idol is and the answer may surprise you!

The post shares the above photo and asks: "Do you guys know who this is?"

Netizens have been throwing out various guesses, saying:





"Red Velvet's Wendy."

"Taeyeon?"

"Taemin?"



"Song Hye Kyo?"



"Is this Bae Doo Na?"

"I thought it was Kim Jin Woo"



"Twice's Nayeon?"



"Doyoung?"



"I thought this was Wendy..."

"What I thought this was Irene."





Turns out the mystery idol that had people confused was EXO's Suho! Did you guess correctly?