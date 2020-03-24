Male idols who are the definition of chaos

Beyond making fans smile with their music, many K-Pop groups show off their comic sides on variety shows. Check out these male idols who never fail to make fans laugh with their chaos!

Super Junior’s Heechul

This list wouldn’t be complete without Super Junior’s Heechul. It’s no secret that Heechul is a sassy queen on variety shows. He never fails to make people laugh with his hilarious personality.

Stray Kids’ Han

Perhaps just as loud and energetic as Heechul is Stray Kids’ Han. Han is known not only among his group members but also among fans as the mood maker of the group. He’s absolutely crazy — in a good way.

N. Flying’s Jaehyun

N. Flying’s Jaehyun is another king of chaos. He has a long list of strange hidden talents, an incredibly loud personality, and some extreme facial expressions. It’s not surprising that fans love to watch him on variety shows!

ATEEZ’s Jongho

ATEEZ’s Jongho is another unstoppable force. As the maknae of ATEEZ, he has sassy moments that have fans rolling in laughter. The older members cannot seem to control his chaos!

WINNER’s Mino

WINNER’s Mino has slowly risen to the top as a variety show star. He has had some hilarious appearances on variety shows like ‘New Journey to the West’ and never fails to make fans laugh.

NCT’s Haechan

NCT’s Haechan has a sharp wit and shameless aegyo that always makes people laugh. He’s absolutely chaotic on shows, and his enthusiastic cover dances are a must-watch.

GOT7’s BamBam

It’s no secret that all the GOT7 members are full of energy. One of the most chaotic members of the group is BamBam, whose craziness amplifies the fun and turns everything into a meme.

SEVENTEEN’s DK

SEVENTEEN’s DK is one-third of the infamous SEVENTEEN gag trio, BooSeokSoon. His spontaneous bursts of energy and crazy unique talents always guarantee a fun time for fans.

Ong Seong Wu

One Song Wu’s model-like visuals and flawless dance skills can’t seem to mask his inner craziness. He’s an uncontrollable force on variety shows who is always willing to the most hilarious things.

MONSTA X’s Jooheon

MONSTA X’s Jooheon will put his 100% into everything he does, and sometimes, the things he does make fans roll over in laughter. Jooheon always has fans awaiting the craziness he will unleash.

BtoB’s Changsub

BtoB’s Changsub is arguably one of the most chaotic members of the already chaotic group BtoB. He isn’t afraid to make the funniest expressions on camera and has an amazing sense of humor.