JTBC's CEO Son Suk Hee believed Samsung was behind the schemes of 'Telegram Nth Room' suspect Jo Joo Bin

It has been reported that JTBC's CEO believed a certain ruse behind suspect Jo Joo Bin.

On March 28 KST, 'Chosun Ilbo' reported that JTBC's CEO and former news anchor Son Suk Hee did not report Jo Joo Bin's personal threats against him to the police, based on his belief that Samsung was behind the suspect's plan of action.

Previously, it was discovered that 'Telegram Nth Room's prime suspect Jo Joo Bin had attempted to blackmail Son Suk Hee by pretending to be a private investigator. Anonymously, that "private investigator" (Jo Joo Bin) had written Son Suk Hee, threatening to harm his family after receiving a large sum of money from the freelancer journalist Kim Woong.

Back in June of 2019, Kim Woong had sued Son Suk Hee for physical assault after a hit-and-run incident, for which the CEO was charged earlier this year with a minor monetary penalty. According to Son Suk Hee, Jo Joo Bin had threatened him over text messages that Kim Woong was backed by the multinational company Samsung.

"Over the years, JTBC has covered stories unfavorable to Samsung," said Son Suk Hee, defending his reason for keeping the blackmail a secret.



Consequently, Son Suk Hee was careful not to take any drastic action, "as the company had done multiple background checks" on him in the past.

According to JTBC, "CEO Son had noticed a strange person lingering around his private home for about 6 months, with threats against his family."



For such reasons, Son Suk Hee had transferred the money to Jo Joo Bin, who later confessed that he did threaten the CEO by mentioning Kim Woong's "fake relations" with Samsung. However, while Son Suk Hee continues to name Samsung as the reason for not having reported the threats, netizens and "even JTBC office workers" remain largely skeptical towards his intentions.

