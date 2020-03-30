Jang Mi In Ae curses at netizen telling her to put a mask on

75

Jang Mi In Ae is continuing to stir up controversy.

After her Instagram post on criticizing the Korean government went viral, netizens started arguing her and pulling up her past propofol incident. An angry Jang Mi In Ae started cursing and fighting back with the netizens. However, one netizen commented on her post (which was posted outside without a mask) and said, "Please keep the basics and wear a mask". To this, she answered, "It's a past photo, you retard."

The actions surprised many, who commented, "That's derogatory," "I've never seen a public figure curse..", and "This was a pretty innocent comment, too". But she responded that she was going to continue doing whatever she wanted, saying, "You're a person and you curse, right? Are celebrities not people?"

Do you think the response was warranted?

popularit2,284 pts 1 day ago 6
1 day ago

she acting real bold good grief just say its a past photo is retard necessary

LeLeLeo26 pts 1 day ago 8
1 day ago

celebs are people but i disagree with the way you act, miss. if anyone was hating on you... most celebs ignore it, unless it gets personal.

