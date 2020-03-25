Incheon police help a mother reunite with her missing daughter after 31 years

A mother in her sixties was reunited with her lost daughter after 31 years, thanks to the persistence of officers at Incheon Samsan Police Station.

Back in February, a woman in her sixties 'A' came to the police requesting, "Please help me find my missing daughter." 'A' revealed that 31-years ago in 1989, her 6-year old daughter went missing after she went out to play on the playground. 'A' promptly filed a missing child report and police searched for 'A's daughter for over a month, but the search was ultimately unsuccessful.

'A' then came across a 'Missing Child Search Poster' last month, which indicated that missing children could also be found through DNA databases. After 'A's request, Incheon police searched through DNA databases and discovered that 'A's daughter previously received welfare through a social organization in Seoul.

After contacting the social organization, police learned that 'A's daughter was transported to a childcare facility in Busan some time after elementary school. Staying at this childcare facility throughout high school, 'A's daughter then found employment in 2003; however, police were unable to find specific details regarding 'A's workplace or contact information.



Not giving up, police then obtained 'A's daughter's citizen registration number, after which they succeeded in identifying the daughter's current address in Gyeonggi-do, Hwasung.

DNA testing proved that the individual was 'A's daughter, and back on March 21, 'A' and her daughter were reunited after 31-years apart. The mother and daughter were unable to speak for over 10 minutes after their reunion, tightly embracing each other and shedding tears. Finally, 'A' stated, "It's a miracle. I found my missing daughter thanks to the police's hard work."

[Source: The Epoch Times]