Golden Child to stream their full 1st solo concert 'Future and Past'

Fans worldwide will be able to catch the full version of Golden Child's 1st solo concert 'Future and Past' via YouTube!

According to the announcement below, Golden Child's 1st concert 'Future and Past' will be streamed via Woollim Entertainment's official YouTube channel this March 25 at 8:28 PM KST.

Following up on March 26 will be a series of individual stage clips, as well as behind clips via Golden Child's YouTube and 'V Live', and finally, behind-the-scenes photos! Make sure you tune in!