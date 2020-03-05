Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for February 23 to February 29

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.

Check out the chart rankings from February 23 to February 29 below!

< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >

1. BTS - "ON" - 33,876,376 Points

2. Zico - "Any Song" - 33,363,187 Points

3. IU - "I Give You My Heart" - 31,730,873 Points

4. Changmo - "METEOR" - 23,213,340 Points

5. IZ*ONE - "FIESTA" - 20,422,119 Points

6. BTS - "00_00 (Zero O'Clock)" - 19,000,566 Points

7. Red Velvet - "Psycho" - 18,498,851 Points

8. IU - "Blueming" - 18,025,369 Points

9. Baek Ye Rin - "Here I Am Again" - 17,870,707 Points



10. BTS - "Black Swan" - 17,099,561 Points

< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >

1. BTS - 'MAP OF THE SOUL _ 7'

2. IZ*ONE - 'BLOOM*IZ'

3. The Boyz - 'REVEAL'

4. ATEEZ - 'TREASURE EPILOGUE _ Action To Answer'



5. Ravi - 'EL DORADO'



6. TWICE - 'twicetagram'



7. PENTAGON - 'UNIVERSE _ THE BLACK HALL'



8. ITZY - 'IT'z ICY'



9. iKON - 'i DECIDE'



10. Various Artists - 'Crash Landing On You OST'







< Top 10 songs sung at Karaoke >

1. Noel - "Late Night"

2. Hwang In Wook - "Phocha"

3. Jang Bum Joon - "Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers"



4. H:CODE - "Dream Of You"

5. Hwang In Wook - "Sad Drinking"

6. Lim Jae Hyun - "I'm A Little Drunk"



7. Monday Kiz - "My Love Has Faded Away"

8. V.O.S - "Again"

9. Changmo - "METEOR"

10. Jeon Sang Keun - "I Still Love You A Lot"



Source: Gaon

