ASTRO is coming back with their newest single album 'ONE&ONLY' and netizens can't help but gape at Cha Eun Woo's teaser photos.

The certified "face genius" was seen in teaser shots playing the role of the perfect gentleman with a bouquet of flowers. The boys are taking on a sweeter approach to this upcoming release, and fans are excited!

Check out the rest of the photos below and stay tuned for the March 13th release!