Samsung Electronics officially announces partnership with BTS

Samsung Electronics has officially announced the establishment of their partnership with BTS.

The partnership was hinted at earlier this year at the yearly Big Hit Entertainment business briefing, and fans got a small hint at the group's future work with Samsung when member V appeared on Samsung Galaxy S20 phones at Samsung's annual Unpacked event. Reports further state that the members won't just be mere promotional models, but participate in a number of other activities promoting the company's products in the future.

Samsung promotional and marketing activities are slated to appear at BTS's global "Connect, BTS" project. Samsung will provide an AR augmented reality experience for Galaxy users to download so they can experience the "Connect, BTS" exhibition spaces in virtual reality. Galaxy devices will also be present at the Seoul and New York exhibitions. There is also a discussion on the possibility of a BTS special edition Galaxy phone.

It is likely that this partnership is a result of BTS's huge global influence and Samsung's desire to regain traction in the Western sphere for their products. The Galaxy S20 has been making headlines for its 108 megapixel and 100x zoom camera along with the Galaxy Z Flip for its innovative folding feature. Many predict that BTS's involvement with the Korean conglomerate will lead to an increase in interest and sales for new products.