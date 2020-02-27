Jessi awes netizens with her amazing abs

﻿ ﻿ NEWSEN

Celebrities usually make waves for their airport fashion but Jessi's airport look has netizens gaping over her abs.

On February 27, the solo artist departed Incheon airport to perform at O-LA Music Festival 2020 in Australia. At the airport, she was sporting a crop top and yoga leggings that showed off her chiseled abs.

Jessi is known for taking care of her body by exercising and boxing and her hard work has definitely led her to earn a goddess level physique.

Netizen comments include:

"Wow, she really takes care of herself."



"Her abs are killer. Also, I love that she's so happy."

"Out of this world body."

