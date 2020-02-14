Famous celebrity actor 'A' under investigation for illegal propofol use

Celebrity actor A is under investigation for illegal propofol use.

On February 13th, an SBS news report stated that the police are currently investigating around 10 individuals after they received reports that one plastic surgery clinic in Gangnam is using a suspicious amount of propofol on their patients. A is among the suspects as his picture is hanging in the clinic. In regards to the allegations, A stated: "It is correct that the hospital used anesthesia on me but I never asked them to give me more."

In addition to A, police are also investigating a number of other figures including an agency head, designer, and more.





