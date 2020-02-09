ARMYs trend '#FirstLookAt7' with more conceptual speculations related to 'Map of the Soul: 7'

ARMYs are expressing their excitement over BTS's new concept!
Since the release of the group's first concept photos, fans have taken their curiosity online to share possible theories and clues behind the upcoming album, 'Map of the Soul: 7'.
From the strange hole to their outfits, the images are drawing attention for the various elements. The hashtag #FirstLookAt7 made the #1 worldwide trend on Twitter, with strings of posts dedicated to the concept photos still ongoing.
What are your speculations behind these images?
