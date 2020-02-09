14

2

News
Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 31 minutes ago

ARMYs trend '#FirstLookAt7' with more conceptual speculations related to 'Map of the Soul: 7'

AKP STAFF

ARMYs are expressing their excitement over BTS's new concept!

Since the release of the group's first concept photos, fans have taken their curiosity online to share possible theories and clues behind the upcoming album, 'Map of the Soul: 7'.

From the strange hole to their outfits, the images are drawing attention for the various elements. The hashtag #FirstLookAt7 made the #1 worldwide trend on Twitter, with strings of posts dedicated to the concept photos still ongoing.

What are your speculations behind these images?

  1. BTS
4 625 Share 88% Upvoted

2

hellosunny123164 pts 20 minutes ago 0
20 minutes ago

It's trended #1 worldwide and in US. Armys know how to live every special moment up. We can enjoy all sorts of serious and fun theories and perspectives on the concepts pics.

Share

0

kookieskupkake121 pts 19 minutes ago 1
19 minutes ago

lol @ the "why do they have so many holes!" they're about to give me trypophobia with these photos

aso i love those shoes

I don't go that much into theories because i'm stupid and will just get confused anyway but i do like reading the ones others come up with
Share

1 more reply

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

EVERGLOW, Kim Chung Ha, Red Velvet
Is Everglow Using Bots for Youtube Views?
12 minutes ago   7   185
KARD
KARD stuns in latest MV teaser for 'RED MOON'
4 hours ago   1   1,181

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND