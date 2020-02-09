ARMYs trend '#FirstLookAt7' with more conceptual speculations related to 'Map of the Soul: 7'

ARMYs are expressing their excitement over BTS's new concept!

Since the release of the group's first concept photos, fans have taken their curiosity online to share possible theories and clues behind the upcoming album, 'Map of the Soul: 7'.

WHY DO BTS HAVE SO MANY HOLES #FirstLookat7 pic.twitter.com/W93sfHEGAe — boss (@btsexpIicit) February 9, 2020

From the strange hole to their outfits, the images are drawing attention for the various elements. The hashtag #FirstLookAt7 made the #1 worldwide trend on Twitter, with strings of posts dedicated to the concept photos still ongoing.

What are your speculations behind these images?

WAIT....... SEOKJIN IS THE WHITE SWAN WHERE AS TAEHYUNG IS THE BLACK SWAN...!?!?!?!?!!!!

#FirstLookAt7 pic.twitter.com/80n9Re5ShF — Chavs (@jins__abs) February 9, 2020

In boy meet evil hoseok is initiating the hole, in fake love the hole develops and in the concepts the hole is made. What if they created it themselves to make for them an alternate universe and escape from reality?? #Firstlookat7 pic.twitter.com/Gl44atG7t7 — /IA bc School / (@saliehopekookie) February 9, 2020