The price of G-Dragon's Chanel bag has many netizens shocked at its high price point.

The star recently made headlines with his airport fashion after arriving back in Korea from France on January 24th.

A recent community photo revealed that the bag G-Dragon had on his shoulder came out to be a whopping $9,000.



Although G-Dragon can easily afford it, as a brand ambassador for Chanel he probably received the expensive bag as a gift.