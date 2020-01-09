Han Ye Seul's bold makeup becomes a hot topic amongst netizens

﻿ ﻿ SPORTS TODAY

Han Ye Seul's bold makeup look has made trending headlines and elicited netizen buzz yet again!

The actress appeared at a JIMMY CHOO X YK JEONG event in Seoul on January 9th alongside many other celebrities. Han Ye Seul is seen sporting some bold purple sparkly eyeshadow that gives her a dreamy and glamorous look.

Netizens have been reacting positively towards the look, stating:

"I love her confidence."

"Her face is a work of art."

"Her lip color is also perfect."

What do you think of Han Ye Seul's look?