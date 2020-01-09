Han Ye Seul's bold makeup becomes a hot topic amongst netizens

Han Ye Seul's bold makeup look has made trending headlines and elicited netizen buzz yet again!
The actress appeared at a JIMMY CHOO X YK JEONG event in Seoul on January 9th alongside many other celebrities. Han Ye Seul is seen sporting some bold purple sparkly eyeshadow that gives her a dreamy and glamorous look.
Netizens have been reacting positively towards the look, stating:
"I love her confidence."
"Her face is a work of art."
"Her lip color is also perfect."
What do you think of Han Ye Seul's look?
