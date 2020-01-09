11

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 57 minutes ago

Han Ye Seul's bold makeup becomes a hot topic amongst netizens

Han Ye Seul's bold makeup look has made trending headlines and elicited netizen buzz yet again!

The actress appeared at a JIMMY CHOO X YK JEONG event in Seoul on January 9th alongside many other celebrities. Han Ye Seul is seen sporting some bold purple sparkly eyeshadow that gives her a dreamy and glamorous look.

Netizens have been reacting positively towards the look, stating: 

"I love her confidence."

"Her face is a work of art."

"Her lip color is also perfect."

What do you think of Han Ye Seul's look? 

Kirsty_Louise 52 minutes ago
52 minutes ago

LOVE! I think her eye makeup is stunning.

noname123 13 minutes ago
13 minutes ago

She's going through a serious midlife crisis. She's going to be so embarassed when she looks at these pictures 10-15 years from now.

