BTOB's Eunkwang donates to Korea Heart Foundation during military service

BTOB's Eunkwang donated to the Korean Heart Foundation.



According to the foundation on January 30, Eunkwang donated 20 million Won ($16,818.52 USD) over the Lunar New Year holiday for heart patients who are undergoing financial difficulties.



This isn't the first time the BTOB member is known for giving to charity as he previously donated 20 million Won to aid victims of the Gangwon wildfires, and 10 million Won ($8,409.26 USD) to the Children's Diabetes Society.

Eunkwang enlisted as an active-duty soldier in April of 2017, and he's expected to be discharged from his mandatory military service this April.