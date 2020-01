On January 10, EXO's Sehun and Chanyeol were spotted being mobbed while arriving at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi, Vietnam.

The two popular idol stars are in Vietnam to perform at the KPOP SUPER CONCERT held at My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi on January 11th. However, horrifying footage from Twitter shows the two stars risking their safety as they were being mobbed by excited fans.



now what the FUCK is this ? pic.twitter.com/a3NB752w8T — audy | toni day! (@oshdeux) January 10, 2020

can sm please, please hire better security team for them? look at them mfs pushing around even the guards were pushed too i had literal headache watching this video — audy | toni day! (@oshdeux) January 10, 2020

What do you think of this issue?