BTS has accomplished yet another incredible feat with their physical album sales!

According to data from Nielsen, BTS's album 'Map of the Soul: Persona' was the second highest-selling physical album in the United States in 2019, selling a whopping 415,000 units! Only Taylor Swift's 'Lover' sold more than BTS's album.

According to Nielsen, 'Map of the Soul: Persona' was the #2 highest selling Physical Album in the 🇺🇸 United States in 2019 with 415,000 sales! @BTS_twt is the highest ranked group on the list 🏆 #BestMusicVideo #BoyWithLuv #iHeartAwards @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/QcZ32CXKd7 — K-Charts & Translations⁷ (@charts_k) January 10, 2020

Congratulations to BTS!