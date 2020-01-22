5

Actor Jung Woo Sung says his good looks are a hurdle he has to cross

Actor Jung Woo Sung says his good looks are a hurdle he has to cross.

Jung Woo Sung featured as a guest on the January 22nd episode of MBC FM4U's 'Bae Chul Soo's Music Camp', and the actor discussed his 25-year acting career. DJ Bae Chul Soo asked what it was like to be one of the most handsome Korean actors, and Jung Woo Sung said, "It's expected," adding "That's a joke I make often, but I feel embarrassed saying it here."


The actor then talked about his good looks affected him, sharing, "It's a judgment on a part of myself as a person, but it's not an absolute judgment. It's just a fraction of me, and the rest is up to me to fill out. I try to live my life thinking that judgments on my movies and myself whether they be compliments or criticism are not my own."

He continued, "In a way, judgments on my looks are a hurdle I have to cross. I have to cross them, and as an actor and person, I have to mentally convince viewers. You don't communicate better because you have good looks. You have to communicate through acting." 

In other news, 'Beasts that Cling to the Straw' starring Jung Woo Sung and Jeon Do Yeon opens in theaters on February 21 KST.

krell-2,021 pts 44 minutes ago 0
44 minutes ago

Okay , doubt that say BRAD PITT thinks that his VISUAL is quite that much a liability ...

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Brad_Pitt

But okay , BRAD PITT is NOT quite a *not* "Pretty Boy' Actor like these ...

GEORGE C. SCOTT Information --> https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0001715/

GENE HACKMAN Information --> https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0000432/

So , BRAD PITT always gets 'He won the Award because he is pretty' type observations ...

TORI SPELLING Information --> https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tori_Spelling
TORI SPELLING gets to hear that her FATHER (AARON SPELLING , TV PRODUCER) ...

Got TORI SPELLING *every* Acting Role that she ever got it ... Speaking of a 'cross to bear' it ...

Anyway , NOT seeing JUNG WOO SUNG as 'bearing' that much that is unusual overall ...

for the Acting Roles business ... Have NOTHING against JWS here ...

And JWS *fans* can like him as MUCH as they choose ... NOT an 'issue' with me ... 🙂

