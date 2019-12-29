10

Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 30 minutes ago

Younha reveals tracklist for 'Unstable Mindset' containing new song featuring BTS's RM

Younha has released the official tracklist for her new album.

For her upcoming release, solo singer Younha has prepared a 5th mini album that contains five tracks in total. In addition to the title song "Rain Cloud", the album presents "Winter Flower" as the opening track,  a song that features BTS's RM.

Furthermore, the album holds three new tracks, "See You Next Time", "One Day When I Was Twenty", and "26" (all translated literally).

Which track are you most excited to listen to? Stay tuned until the official release on January 6, 2020!

Fnby1010183 pts 16 minutes ago
16 minutes ago

Yay!! RM has said previously that he has wanted to work with Younha and it's finally happening. Can't wait for this album!!💜

DisplayName9752,563 pts 22 minutes ago
22 minutes ago

I'm so happy for RM, he's a big fan of her.

and I can't wait for the album, Younha's songs are so beautiful.

