Younha reveals tracklist for 'Unstable Mindset' containing new song featuring BTS's RM

Younha has released the official tracklist for her new album.

For her upcoming release, solo singer Younha has prepared a 5th mini album that contains five tracks in total. In addition to the title song "Rain Cloud", the album presents "Winter Flower" as the opening track, a song that features BTS's RM.

Furthermore, the album holds three new tracks, "See You Next Time", "One Day When I Was Twenty", and "26" (all translated literally).

Which track are you most excited to listen to? Stay tuned until the official release on January 6, 2020!