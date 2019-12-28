Younha reveals a lyrics image for her upcoming release 'Unstable Mindset'

Younha is gearing up for her comeback with her 5th mini-album titled 'Unstable Mindset'.



On December 29 at midnight KST, Younha released a lyrics image to give fans a sneak preview of her upcoming song, "Rain Cloud"'s lyrics. In the image, it reads, "A withered flower. Broken heart. If you leave me shattered, I, left alone, have to pretend I'm okay while crying my eyes out."

Check out the image above and stay tuned for updates as the album releases on January 6, 2020. What do you think of the lyrics?