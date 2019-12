Nayeon is trending worldwide after she released her cover of hit Christmas song "Santa Tell Me" by Ariana Grande.

The star is currently trending number two worldwide using the hashtag #Nayeon_SantaTellMe with fans gushing over her adorable cover. Fans are raving on Twitter regarding Nayeon's performance stating:

stop defending nayeon, she did something that is inexcusable, she's a grown ass woman and is aware of the things she did, she is completely aware that she stole my heart from the very first moment i saw her. SHE IS GULITY. #Nayeon_SantaTellMe pic.twitter.com/PMhGmMCCUn — evelina #Nayeon_SantaTellMe (@fancyeons) December 23, 2019

#Nayeon_SantaTellMe is trending worldwide!! 🎉 @JYPETWICE



Although we didn't have much time to plan, we still made worldwide trends! Keep going ONCE ☺️💕 https://t.co/P6odhLL8Vw pic.twitter.com/w8anrzzAtc — misa •ᴗ• (@misayeon) December 23, 2019

What do you think of Nayeon's cover?