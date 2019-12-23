Song Yoo Bin & Kim Kook Heon's new duo B.O.Y confirms official fan club name

Song Yoo Bin and Kim Kook Heon's new duo B.O.Y (B Of You) has chosen an official fan club name to refer to their loyal fans!

From now on, fans of B.O.Y will be called 'Meet You'! The name comes with two unique meanings - first, the more literal meaning of "meeting B Of You" and second, spelling out "my boy" by combining the abbreviated letters of 'Meet You' and 'B Of You' together.

Do you like B.O.Y's new fan club name? Meanwhile, the former MYTEEN members will be releasing their 1st mini album as a duo this January 7, 'Phase One: YOU'.