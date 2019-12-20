Singer Gummy reveals a sweet story about a song she wrote with her husband Jo Jung Suk

Singer Gummy shared a song that she wrote with her husband Jo Jung Suk titled 'Let's Go Out'.

The singer held a concert in Seoul on December 20th for her 'Winter Ballad' concert tour where she introduced the song. While introducing the song, she stated: 'My husband and I wrote this song together. He's good at guitar so he played guitar for me. After writing a lot of break up songs, I wanted to write a song about my normal life. We worked together on it but and I wanted to let you listen to how the atmosphere was at that time." The singer also showed an adorable video of the two working on the song together.

Afterward, Gummy played the guitar herself and sang the song and was met with thunderous applause. The singer is also performing on the 21st at Sejong University as well.



