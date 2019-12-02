19

9

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Original diva queen Kim Wan Sun reveals her incredible fondness for BLACKPINK

AKP STAFF

Kim Wan Sun has revealed her favorite girl group of the year and it was listed as none other than BLACKPINK!

Kim Wan Sun is the original diva K-pop queen and was known as the "Korean Madonna" in the mid-1980s and early 1990. She revealed her thoughts on 2019 trends on the December 2nd broadcast of MBC's 'Sister's Salon'. When asked about her thoughts on 2019's trendiest girl groups, Kim Wan Sun immediately replied: "The BLACKPINK girls are so pretty. Their style is great and they're so talented. I think fondly of each of them." 


Do you agree with Kim Wan Sun? You can check out Kim Wan Sun's performance of "Dance In the Rhythm" from 1987 below.

  1. Kim Wan Sun
5 2,070 Share 68% Upvoted

0

heretic1751 pts 14 minutes ago 0
14 minutes ago

Thats some Good taste u got there Lady..Respect... Jisoo Turtle Rabbit Kim and Limario with their Airport fashion today in the Turtle Rabbit and Baby Duck Suit they are super cute. #BlackpinkinyourArea #Blackpinkistherevolution

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vuQfC4rB0p0

Share

-1

yourcountrysucks-115 pts 4 minutes ago 0
4 minutes ago

Is that how Koreans look without surgery?

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Han Ye Seul
Han Ye Seul reveals her newest tattoo
1 hour ago   2   3,090
Han Ye Seul
Han Ye Seul reveals her newest tattoo
1 hour ago   2   3,090

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND