Original diva queen Kim Wan Sun reveals her incredible fondness for BLACKPINK

Kim Wan Sun has revealed her favorite girl group of the year and it was listed as none other than BLACKPINK!

Kim Wan Sun is the original diva K-pop queen and was known as the "Korean Madonna" in the mid-1980s and early 1990. She revealed her thoughts on 2019 trends on the December 2nd broadcast of MBC's 'Sister's Salon'. When asked about her thoughts on 2019's trendiest girl groups, Kim Wan Sun immediately replied: "The BLACKPINK girls are so pretty. Their style is great and they're so talented. I think fondly of each of them."



Do you agree with Kim Wan Sun? You can check out Kim Wan Sun's performance of "Dance In the Rhythm" from 1987 below.