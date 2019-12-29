JYJ’s Junsu opens up about his feelings when he composed ‘When It Snows’

On December 29, JYJ’s Junsu held his final concert for “2019 XIA Ballad & Musical Concert with Orchestra Vol.6” at COEX Hall D.

During the concert, Junsu performed “When It Snows” which he released recently on YouTube as the first song of the musical.

After singing the song, Junsu talked about how this song came by, “I wrote this song when I was in the military in 2017 and it was snowing for the first time that winter.”.

He opens up his feelings, confessing his thoughts, “When I left the military camp for breaks, I felt like I was slowly forgetting my existence. Of course, that was just on the surface. Due to various reasons, my self-esteem hit rock bottom. While I am someone that has received a lot of love, when I looked from the perspective of the universe, I am just a speck of dust. It was a period of time where I had a lot of mixed emotions.”

However, he concludes that “Then I remembered about the times I stood on the stage singing. […] Therefore I made this song because I want my fans to listen to it.”

Check out Junsu's "When It Snows" below.