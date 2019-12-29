On the December 29 episode of singing competition “King of Mask Singer”, two singers Diary and Bruce Lee started the second stage of the first round with “Watercolors on a Rainy Day” (lit. trans.)

Kwon In Ha comments that “Diary seems to be an idol as he uses his head voice a lot. Bruce Lee sounds powerful, he should be in his early 30s.”

Unfortunately, Diary lost to Bruce Lee with the result of 48:51.

After covering Kim Jo Han’s “I Want to Fall in Love” for his solo performance, Diary takes off his mask, revealing himself to be VICTON’s main vocal, Seungsik.

In response to his identity reveal, Lovelyz’s Miju was shocked for not having recognized him. Miju also adds that she really likes VICTON.

The MC also mentioned that "King of Masked Singer"'s bulletin board was filled with over a thousands ofrecommendations for VICTON's Seungsik to be on the show.

When asked who he wanted to meet most out of the judging panel, he said, “I wanted to meet Kwon In Ha. The song “Watercolour in The Rain” came out before I was born. I really admire you for being a singer for this long.”

Seungsik also posted on Twitter after his identity reveal.

