BTS becomes the first artist in history to bring in all 4 daesangs at 'MAMA'

BTS has made another milestone yet again with their most recent MAMA wins.

The group has officially become the first artist to win all four daesangs at the end of the year award show. The group swept the awards show winning best in Album of the Year, Worldwide Icon of the Year, Song of the Year, and Artist of the Year. The boys won a total of 9 awards, including Best Male Group, Qoo10 Favorite Male Artist, Best Music Video, Best Dance Performance Male Group, and Worldwide Fans’ Choice Top 10.

The group has also made a clean sweep of the daesangs at the Melon Music Awards as well. You can check out the full MAMA winner's list here.

Congratulations to BTS!