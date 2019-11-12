Red Velvet's Joy is the ultimate femme fatale in her recent Instagram posts

Red Velvet's Joy showed off a new look that transformed her into an entirely different person.

The star uploaded a series of gorgeous black and white photos to her Instagram that showed her wearing a long lace dress and black bangs. The pictures have caused quite a stir for revealing her more mature and sophisticated side.

Netizens have been abuzz, commenting:

"These pictures are really out of this world."

"You're so pretty and cool."

"Joy is a goddess, end of story."

Check out the pictures below!

