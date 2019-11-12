18

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Red Velvet's Joy is the ultimate femme fatale in her recent Instagram posts

Red Velvet's Joy showed off a new look that transformed her into an entirely different person.

The star uploaded a series of gorgeous black and white photos to her Instagram that showed her wearing a long lace dress and black bangs. The pictures have caused quite a stir for revealing her more mature and sophisticated side. 

Netizens have been abuzz, commenting:

"These pictures are really out of this world."

"You're so pretty and cool."

"Joy is a goddess, end of story."

Check out the pictures below! 

View this post on Instagram

가장나다운📸

A post shared by Joy (@_imyour_joy) on

View this post on Instagram

독거미💋

A post shared by Joy (@_imyour_joy) on

tvxqdom2,536 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Wow she looks so perfect🤩

turtle125594 pts 19 minutes ago 0
19 minutes ago

Is it just me or Joy looks like Kai in these photos? 👉👈 They do give off that "I'm hot and I know it" aura ><

Share

