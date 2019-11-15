11

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 59 minutes ago

Netizens suspect A Pink's Na-Eun of getting plastic surgery after recent photo surfaces

A Pink's Na-Eun made trending headlines after appearing at a fashion brand event on November 15.

The popular idol was dressed sharply in a chic black ensemble but netizens have been commenting on her appearance, stating that she's had plastic surgery due to her changed appearance. 

Comments include: 

"Even though she may have gotten surgery, her figure is still perfect."

"I liked her better before she got plastic surgery..."

"She looks really unnatural."

What do you think of the netizen comments?

NINMEM119
54 minutes ago

am i the only one who can't see any changes? she's always been incredibly gorgeous !! <3

honeycider364
53 minutes ago

lmao let her live her life.

I don't see what the issue is. As long as she is happy and thriving, let her be.

