Netizens suspect A Pink's Na-Eun of getting plastic surgery after recent photo surfaces

A Pink's Na-Eun made trending headlines after appearing at a fashion brand event on November 15.

The popular idol was dressed sharply in a chic black ensemble but netizens have been commenting on her appearance, stating that she's had plastic surgery due to her changed appearance.

Comments include:

"Even though she may have gotten surgery, her figure is still perfect."

"I liked her better before she got plastic surgery..."

"She looks really unnatural."



What do you think of the netizen comments?