Joo Won & Kim Hee Sun confirmed as leads of SBS fantasy sci-fi drama 'Alice'

SBS's upcoming sci-fi fantasy, Fri-Sat drama 'Alice' has confirmed Joo Won and Kim Hee Sun as the production's male and female leads, ahead of its premiere early next year.

Fusing topics in sci-fi and fantasy, 'Alice' tells the story of a man and a woman who are forced apart by death, but who reunite by transcending time and space. The story centers around a mystical space known as 'Alice', allowing people to travel through time.

In the drama, Joo Won takes on the role of a detective with a disorder which prevents him from feeling emotions, Park Jin Gyeom. He is the first individual to come across 'Alice' and the numerous time travelers returning to the past. While struggling to prevent the disastrous aftereffects of 'Alice', he comes across a deceased woman named Yoon Tae Yi.

The role of a fake scientist who travels to the past after her death, Yoon Tae Yi, goes to actress Kim Hee Sun. The actress also plans on taking on roles from her twenties through her forties, due to the concept of time travel.

Filming for 'Alice' is set to start some time toward the end of this year. Do you find the storyline interesting so far?