District court officially revises decision allowing Yoo Jae Suk to claim 540,000 USD in unpaid broadcast promotion payments

On November 22, Seoul's district court revised its ruling in favor of comedian Yoo Jae Suk, in a lawsuit involving approximately 609,070,000 KRW (~ $540,000 USD) in unclaimed broadcast promotions payments.

Previously, Yoo Jae Suk was unable to claim the above mentioned amounts in his broadcast promotion payments from major broadcast stations like KBS, MBC, and SBS, after his former label 'S' filed for bankruptcy. Moneylenders who suffered damages as a result of the bankruptcy declaration, then attempted to claim the rights to Yoo Jae Suk's promotion payments, resulting in a lawsuit.

The district court's decision today follows a supreme court decision from earlier this year, which reasoned that Yoo Jae Suk was the primary contractor in the above business transaction and therefore had rights to claim the payments. Meanwhile, reports say that the payments involved in Yoo Jae Suk's current lawsuit include payments for his appearances on programs like 'Infinity Challenge', 'Running Man', 'Vitamin', and more from May through October of 2015.



With the district court's revised decision to rule in his favor, Yoo Jae Suk will now be able to claim the payment amount mentioned above for his appearance on is past programs.

