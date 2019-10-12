X1's Son Dong Pyo reveals he wanted to meet Hyeri most on 'Surprising Saturday'

X1's Son Dong Pyo revealed he wanted to meet Hyeri most on 'Surprising Saturday'.



On the October 12th episode of the tvN show, host Boom asked Son Dong Pyo if there was anyone he wanted to see, and the X1 member responded, "I wanted to see Hyeri. I feel like our personalities would fit really well. She also seems cheerful."



When Boom joked, "It seems like Hyeri didn't get the answer she wanted," she said, "Son Dong Pyo hasn't finished talking yet." However, Song Dong Pyo added, "I'm finished."

