Super Junior's Shindong says Siwon is planning on becoming a politician?

Super Junior's Shindong revealed Siwon is planning on becoming a politician.



On the October 12th episode of 'Knowing Brothers', the Super Junior members shared that they each decided to change up their style for their "SUPER Clap" comeback. Eunhyuk stated, "I don't know about anything else, but I asked the hair stylist to make it so only I stand out."



Siwon, however, went for a more traditional hairstyle with a 2:8 hair part. Shindong explained, "He's going to become a politician later. No matter what kind of concept we have, he wants a 2:8 hair part." Siwon responded, "It's not true. He's just saying that."



What do you think of Siwon's hair? In related news, Super Junior are returning with "SUPER Clap" on October 14 KST!