Posted 1 hour ago

NU'EST's Minhyun shows off his gorgeous visuals in individual teaser video for 'The Table'

NU'EST's Minhyun is the latest member to release his individual teaser video for 'The Table'.

The popular idol who rose to prominence after 'Produce 101' reminded us why his fans love him. His effortless visuals definitely play a part in that as he sits on the roof and reads in an idyllic setting. However, something does seem amiss as the teaser ends with some indescribable tension, indicating that the group is preparing a horror concept!

Check out the teaser below and stay tuned for more updates.

 

shim-wyatt2 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago
Time to commit not breathing! 😍
Lolyu99-44 pts 26 minutes ago 0
26 minutes ago

He's cute

