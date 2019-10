Heo Ji Woong surprised many after he appeared on the latest preview for MBC show 'I Live Alone'.





The entertainer had recently announced he beat cancer and is seen taking good care of his health on screen.



He also made people by joking reminding them: "I'm alive" It seems like Heo Ji Woong went through a lot, but we can see that he is improving through methods such as yoga and stretching.



We wish him the best!