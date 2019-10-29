'Egyptian Goddess,' BLACKPINK's Lisa creates a buzz with her gorgeous look at BVLGARI event

﻿ ﻿ TV REPORT

BLACKPINK's Lisa is causing major netizen buzz with her latest look at a BVLGARI event in Jamwon-dong, Seoul on October 29th.

The talented and gorgeous idol showed up in an elegant one off-shoulder black dress and simple black pumps that showed off her long legs. She also rocked a smokey eye look that elevated her visuals to another level.

Netizen comments include:

"Wow her figure is no joke, daebak."

"She looks like an Egyptian Goddess because of the smokey eye."



"Her legs are so pretty and long."

"Her proportions are no joke."



"She looks like a mannequin."

What do you think of Lisa's look?

﻿ ﻿ MYDAILY