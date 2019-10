Former iKON member B.I has taken the first and second spots on Twitter's trending list as fans celebrate his birthday using the hashtags #BelovedHanbinDay and #HappyBirthdayHanbin.

Fans are taking to Twitter to show their love and appreciation for the idol amidst his struggle as he is currently under some controversy.

no matter how long it takes, i will wait until i can see this bright smile of yours again. i aint going anywhere because you are so precious to me. no need to rush, the right time will come and you will shine even brighter❤️✨ #BelovedHanbinDay pic.twitter.com/FtEtKVzuEc — dhé / Japan Handcarry📌 (@kjwhoe) October 21, 2019

#HappyHanbinDay!



hanbin, you’re the true & living manifestation that music is indeed a universal language.



may our love empower you the same way your music has given us the will to live.



happy birthday! 😭#BelovedHanbinDay pic.twitter.com/OCy9oDwF7L — 🎃 𝖍𝖆𝖓𝖇𝖎𝖓𝖑𝖔𝖜𝖊𝖊𝖓 🎃 (@hellobbkon) October 21, 2019

Happy birthday B.I!