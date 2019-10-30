Actress Kim Bo Mi of 'Angel's Last Mission' admits she's dating former 'Dancing 9' contestant Yoon Jeon Il

On October 31, actress Kim Bo Mi's label EL Rise confirmed to various media outlets, "Kim Bo Mi is currently in a serious relationship with ballet dancer Yoon Jeon Il. However, it is difficult to reveal how long they have been dating or any more specific details, since it is the actress's privacy."

Actress Kim Bo Mi is well-known for her hit film 'Sunny', also starring as a ballerina in KBS2's 'Angel's Last Mission: Love', aired back in July of this year. Prior to her acting debut, Kim Bo Mi studied ballet at Sejong University.

Ballet dancer Yoon Jeon Il is a well-known star in South Korea's ballet scene, having appeared as a contestant on Mnet's 'Dancing 9'. Reports stated that Kim Bo Mi and Yoon Jeon Il became lovers due to their common interest in ballet, and that the two worked closely with one another while Kim Bo Mi was preparing for her role in 'Angel's Last Mission'.

Congratulations to the couple!

