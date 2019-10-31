'2019 KBS Gayo Festival' announces 1st performing lineup including BTS, GOT7, MONSTA X, TWICE, & more!

KBS's annual year-end music festival - the '2019 KBS Gayo Festival' - has announced its first lineup of performing artists, as well as its date and location!

Some of the headliners of this year's festivities will include BTS, GOT7, MONSTA X, TWICE, NU'EST, Red Velvet, Seventeen, and ITZY, hinting at a huge K-Pop party. The '2019 KBS Gayo Festival' will take place this December 27 at 7:50 PM KST live, at the Ilsan Kintex.





Stay tuned for additional lineup announcements for the '2019 KBS Gayo Festival'!