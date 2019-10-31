6

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 47 minutes ago

'2019 KBS Gayo Festival' announces 1st performing lineup including BTS, GOT7, MONSTA X, TWICE, & more!

KBS's annual year-end music festival - the '2019 KBS Gayo Festival' - has announced its first lineup of performing artists, as well as its date and location!

Some of the headliners of this year's festivities will include BTS, GOT7, MONSTA X, TWICE, NU'EST, Red Velvet, Seventeen, and ITZY, hinting at a huge K-Pop party. The '2019 KBS Gayo Festival' will take place this December 27 at 7:50 PM KST live, at the Ilsan Kintex. 

Stay tuned for additional lineup announcements for the '2019 KBS Gayo Festival'!

  1. BTS
  2. GOT7
  3. ITZY
  4. MONSTA X
  5. NU'EST
  6. Red Velvet
  7. Seventeen
  8. TWICE
taeng0903136 pts 40 minutes ago 0
40 minutes ago

I want Super Junior!!!!

seunghyubbie-19 pts 41 minutes ago 0
41 minutes ago

MonstaX is in the lineup? personally as a MX fan I feel like the performance is going to be hard to watch without getting sad because Wonho left and all these scandals are popping/surfacing.

