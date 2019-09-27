9

5

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Taeyeon recalls a funny story about Sunny speaking Japanese instead of Chinese while in China

AKP STAFF

Taeyeon told a funny story about a language mistake Sunny made in China.

Taeyeon appeared on the September 27th broadcast of 'Begin Again'. While eating breakfast before heading out to busk with her members, she told a funny story about Sunny. She stated: "One of the Girls' Generation members went to China and once said Sunny desu." Singer Lee Juck instantly replied: "That member was Sunny right?" immediately eliciting laughter from all the members. 

Taeyeon continued to say: "She was speaking very well in Chinese and then suddenly said that. We all stared at her. Thinking about it now gives me cold sweats. We were also promoting in Japan at that time. Sunny... Why did you do that?"

What are some of your favorite Girls' Generation moments? 

  1. Taeyeon
  2. Sunny
4 1,032 Share 64% Upvoted

2

hoshikobaby17 pts 55 minutes ago 0
55 minutes ago

This is understandable, I was learning Japanese at that time, but I was bingeing on watching korean drama, I answered my sensei in Mix Japanese and Korean.

Share

0

hiroonakamura540 pts 56 minutes ago 0
56 minutes ago

i wasn't laughing at this supposedly funny story the first time you posted it, not now either!

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
[Giveaway] Win Signed K-POP Merch!
5 hours ago   46   6,187
misc.
[Giveaway] Win Signed K-POP Merch!
5 hours ago   46   6,187

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND