News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Matthew Healy, lead vocalist of the band, The 1975, under fire for stepping on the Korean flag + replies that it's 'my flag' to criticism

The 1975's lead vocalist, Matthew Healy, was seen stepping on the Korean flag in his Instagram picture. 

The band had recently performed in Seoul when the vocalist posted a mirror selfie of himself while stepping on the Korean flag that fans gave him from his concert. He was criticized for stepping on the Korean flag and his response brought up further anger when he stated that "it's quite obviously my flag."

Healy deleted the photo from his Instagram but he's being met with heavy criticism from netizens who are saying:

"Is he insane?"

"Idiots. I was going to listen to them but I'm not anymore."

"You're a problem if you think you can step on the flag just because that item is yours you f***ing idiot."

"How ignorant smh."

What do you think? 

tvxqdom1,086 pts 58 minutes ago 0
58 minutes ago

I think it takes a very stupid person to do that...👀

6

SornIsBae1,509 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Stepping on a flag is like burning it, it’s disrespectful and everyone knows that. This guy is problematic and he’s a hypocrite in regards to climate change (he travels in a private jet but likes to preach about others contributing to global warming and that). He loves to do virtual signalling. He seems very full of himself/pretentious lately.

