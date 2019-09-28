Kyulkyung reenacts Kim Chung Ha's famous 'money gun' reaction GIF

Kyulkyung reenacted Kim Chung Ha's famous reaction GIF.

On September 28, former IOI members Kim Chung Ha and Kyulkyung guested on KBS2's 'Battle Trip'. Before going on their tour, the two met up at a restaurant where they planned their trip and talked about old times.

"I planned something special for our trip," said Kim Chung Ha. She suddenly took out an object, which was none other than a money gun. In the past, a fan had brought a money gun as a gift for Kim Chung Ha, who wasn't familiar with the item and ended up becoming a meme for her funny reaction!

Immediately recognizing the gun, Kyulkyung reenacted the moment and teased Kim Chung Ha for getting surprised so easily. On-screen, the subtitles read, "The GIF that every Kim Chung Ha fan knows about".

Embarrassed, Kim Chung Ha slightly rolls her eyes and goes on to talking about their trip. Check out the video to see how Kim Chung Ha reacted to the money gun this time around!