Fans think DAY6 may be coming back soon!

Korean fans found subway ads showing DAY6's logo accompanied by the date '2019. 10. 22' and the time 6PM KST, when Korean releases drop. Many are thinking that this is probably a teaser for a comeback, and the fading logo is a hint to what the concept will be like. Mr. Stark, I don't feel so good?

Even more so, JYP Entertainment has done comeback announcements like this before with TWICE:

Are you excited for DAY6?