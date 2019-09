Former 'Produce X 101' trainee Ham Won Jin is ready to start his career as a member of Starship Entertainment's newest boy group Starshipz.

The popular idol-to-be is the picture of innocence and purity as he poses for the camera in a simple white button-down and uses pink flowers as accessories. Fans are excited to see what he has to offer as he prepares for the group's debut!

Check out more teaser images below.