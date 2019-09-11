Ending fairy for the Japanese version of 'Produce 101' garners attention + netizens compare to other Korean ending fairies

The Japanese version of 'Produce 101' has been gaining attention for this ending fairy's unique expressions!

A recent gif of the ending fairy's expressions has been drawing a lot of laughter and attention. Although the unnamed trainee didn't appear in the final cut of the performance video, gifs of his ending pose have been circling internet forums. It seems like he's trying to throw every single pose and cute mannerism he can in there before time runs out! Regardless, it's clear that this trainee is bringing all his efforts to the table.

Other endings from the Japanese contestants have also drawn attention:







Netizens have been commenting and sharing their own favorite ending fairy gifs as well, comparing the Korean and Japanese ending fairies.

Further comments include:

"LOLLL choose one thing to do! Just one!"

"He's really funny! I keep watching it and I like him more."



"What if they give benefits to the trainee with the funniest video..."

"I think he combined every single pose and expression from the previous Produce ending fairies LOL."

