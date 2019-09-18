Ham So Won reveals that she owns five houses but feels that it's 'not enough'

Ham So Won revealed her assets on 'Wife's Flavor'.

On the September 17th installment of the program, Ham So Won and Jin Hua visited a financial specialist together for advisement. Upon meeting the special, the couple was asked to reveal their total assets, in order to be properly advised on investments.

As a response, Ham So Won revealed that she owns five properties in total: two apartments, two villas, and a country house. She added that four of those homes are located in Gyeonggi Province and that "only one" is located in Gangnam, Seoul.

When asked what her property ownership goals were, Ham So Won expression that her current amount was "not enough" to her. She shared, "To me, it feels like I own so little. My Chinese friends come to Korea and buy an entire building every now and then. Whenever I see that, I feel like I earn nothing in comparison."

In advising the couple, the financial specialist expressed that Ham So Won appears to lack a certain goal when it comes to money. He said, "You should change your investment strategy. It looks like you only like the act of earning money, without an objective. If you're unsure about how much you should save up in order to feel secure, then you will just die one day, after saving only."



